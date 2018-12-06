Arkansas man killed in head-on collision with truck

A Northeast Arkansas man died Wednesday afternoon after his pickup crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer, authorities said.

Charles B. Mosley, 41, of Marmaduke was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado west on East Highland Drive in Jonesboro about 3:45 p.m. when he lost control, crossed the middle turn lane and hit an 18-wheeler driven by 41-year-old Brad Talcott of Lake Dallas, Texas, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The pickup then rotated back to the westbound lane and collided with a third vehicle, police said.

Mosley suffered fatal injuries. Talcott was listed as being hurt, though the report didn't specify the extent of his injuries.

Police said conditions at the time were clear and dry.

At least 456 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.