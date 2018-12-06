Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

DECEMBER

7 Beebe chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Barry Wolfe (501) 681-4286 or wolfe.barry@gmail.com

7 Hughes chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Allison-Reine Bldg. Joseph Cupples (870) 270-0769 or firefighterjoe424@yahoo.com

8 Poinsett County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Trumann Recreational Complex. Kimberly Stewart (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

8 Greenwood chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Columbus Acres. Greg Cabe (479) 414-7697 or gregcabe2@gmail.com

Sports on 12/06/2018