Rapper on stage during gunfire at Little Rock club gets 5 years in prison for weapons charge in separate case

This Sunday, July 2, 2017, file photo provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff shows Ricky Hampton, also known as Finese2Tymes. (Jefferson County Sheriff via AP, File)

Ricky Hampton — a Memphis rapper who was performing under the name Finese2Tymes when a shootout broke out last summer inside the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock — has been sentenced to five years in prison in a federal court case stemming from a nightclub incident in Forrest City.

Hampton, who pleaded guilty in March to being a felon in possession of a firearm, sought to withdraw the plea last month but later changed his mind, setting the stage for Thursday's sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Little Rock. The judge also ordered him to serve 3 years of supervised release after his prison term.

The federal charge stems from an incident in the early hours of June 25, outside Club Envy in Forrest City, in east Arkansas, where Hampton had just finished performing. A female motorist’s back windshield was shattered by gunfire, and her neck was grazed by a bullet, as she sped away after becoming trapped in a traffic jam while trying to leave the club.

Hampton is also facing a state charge of aggravated assault.

In addition to that case, Hampton has a case in Pulaski County Circuit Court. Early on July 1, at the now-closed nightclub at 220 W. Sixth St., in Little Rock, 25 people were wounded in the crossfire of gang warfare and others were injured trying to escape.

He faces a charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons. Authorities say video from the club shows Hampton gripping a gun under his shirt.