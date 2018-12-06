Russia jails activist for call to protest

MOSCOW — A 77-year old Russian human-rights activist was sentenced Wednesday by a Moscow court to 25 days in jail for calling for an unauthorized protest, a ruling that has drawn strong criticism from rights groups.

Charges against Lev Ponomarev stemmed from a Facebook post in which he called for a protest in October in support of several teenagers accused of extremism in a case widely described as overblown.

Ponomarev was briefly detained when he attended October’s rally outside Moscow headquarters of the main domestic security agency. On Tuesday, Moscow’s Tverskoy Court handed him a 25-day sentence.