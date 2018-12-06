Sanchez knows what's behind the question

Mark Sanchez (center) knows that, fairly or not, his name will always be associated with “The Butt Fumble.”

Mark Sanchez simply smirked as the question began, knowing what was coming next. The Washington Redskins' latest starting quarterback knows he can't shake the past, and he understands that he'll always be known for one of the more amusing plays in NFL history.

Certain football moments are easily recognizable with one phrase: The Catch, The Drive, The Immaculate Reception.

Sanchez's moment does not quite have the same glamour: The Butt Fumble.

"I'm not following," Sanchez deadpanned midway through the question, provoking a round of laughter. "What are you going to do? It was a crappy play in a game where we were getting our butts kicked."

Sanchez showed off some self-depreciating humor and poked fun back at the reporter for asking a "low-hanging fruit" question. The play always will be associated with the Jets' long-running bad luck, but he did lead the franchise to back-to-back AFC title games in 2009 and 2010. That team has not made the playoffs since.

"Listen, who cares?" Sanchez said. "It's just one play and move on. I'd prefer to remember the good stuff."

Sanchez will make his first start since 2015 when he lines up under center for the Redskins against the New York Giants on Sunday.

He was signed just over two weeks ago as an emergency backup for Colt McCoy after Alex Smith suffered a broken leg. Then McCoy suffered a broken leg in Monday night's loss to Philadelphia, paving the way for Sanchez's ascension. He only had about 20 percent of the playbook available to him before Monday's game, so this week becomes a crash course of preparation.

"You really just plug back into your normal routine," Sanchez said. "There's no excuses. We're charged with doing a job. We're excited to go out and play. We're ready to go execute, and that's what this week of prep is for."

No joke

Former Chicago Bulls and University of Central Arkansas star Scottie Pippen is suing a comedian who he says trashed his Florida mansion while renting it.

Pippen filed suit against Lindsay Glazer Woloshin and her husband Jacob Woloshin this week, saying they caused $110,000 in damage to the Hall of Famer's Fort Lauderdale mansion.

The suit says the Woloshins rented the house last year after their home was damaged by Hurricane Irma, agreeing to pay $30,000 a month.

Pippen alleges the Woloshins allowed pets to urinate inside, damaged furnishings, stole utensils, and missed utility and rent payments.

Glazer Woloshin is also an attorney. She said in a statement Wednesday the family is not responsible for the damage and says she's launching a $14 GoFundMe campaign to replace Pippen's missing utensils.

Cutting remark

From Janice Hough of leftcoastsportsbabe.com:

"Urban Meyer will retire after the Rose Bowl. He wants to spend more time turning a blind eye to his family?"

Sports quiz

Who are the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to reach the conference championship in their first two seasons in the league?

Sports answer

Mark Sanchez and Ben Roethlisberger

