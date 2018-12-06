FOOTBALL

SAU's Lison honored

Southern Arkansas University senior defensive end Davondrick Lison was named Wednesday as a second-team Division II All-American for the second consecutive season by the American Football Coaches Association.

Lison -- who led the Muleriders with 64 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss and 6½ sacks -- was a first-team All-Great American Conference selection and was the conference's 2017 defensive player of the year. He was also named to the D2CCA All-Super Region 3 second team and is a finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award, which is given to the top defensive lineman in NCAA Division II. Lison's 25 career sacks tie him for the school record.

VOLLEYBALL

UAPB coach resigns

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Coach Dustin Sahlmann has resigned after four years with the Golden Lions.

UAPB compiled a 36-82 record in those four years, including a 32-27 record in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. The Golden Lions advanced to the semifinals of the SWAC Tournament in 2017 after posting an 11-7 conference record, but went just 8-21 overall with a 6-12 SWAC record this season.

There were no reasons given for Sahlmann's resignation in a news release from the school, but Athletic Director Melvin Hines said a national search will be conducted to find a replacement.

BASKETBALL

UAM wins in Fort Smith

Austin Hardy and K.J. Lesure scored 11 points each Wednesday as the University of Arkansas at Monticello had five players score 10 or more points in a 69-59 victory over the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith in Fort Smith.

Keelin Jackson, Kwame McBean and Marcus Gilbert scored 10 points each for the Boll Weevils (6-1), who shot 48.2 percent (27 of 56) from the floor. Chris Crawford scored a game-high 15 points in the loss for the Lions (4-7), while Tyler Williams chipped in 13.

Ozarks women win at home

Trailing 41-32 at halftime, the University of the Ozarks outscored Hardin-Simmons 48-31 in the second half to earn an 80-72 victory at Mabee Gymnasium in Clarksville.

Hailey Ostrander scored a game-high 25 points on 8-of-15 shooting to lead Ozarks (4-5, 2-0 American Southwest Conference), while Savannah Kate Smith had 14 and Kerigan Bradshaw added 10. Samantha Newton led Hardin-Simmons (7-2, 1-2) with 14 points off the bench.

Sports on 12/06/2018