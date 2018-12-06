Sections
Stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street

by The Associated Press | Today at 8:58 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo trader Jonathan Corpina works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 6. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK — Stocks are opening sharply lower as the arrest of a senior Chinese technology executive threatened to worsen trade tensions between China and the U.S.

The price of oil also fell sharply early Thursday as OPEC leaders gathered to discuss possible cuts in production.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped as much as 500 points before erasing some of its losses.

Boeing and Caterpillar, which would stand to lose much in an extended trade battle, fell the most in the Dow.

Traders continued to shovel money into bonds, a signal that they see weakness in the economy ahead.

The Dow fell 390 points, or 1.6 percent, to 24,640.

The S&P 500 lost 36 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,664. The Nasdaq gave up 99 points, or 1.4 percent, to 7,062.

  • RBear
    December 6, 2018 at 9:42 a.m.

    We really can't take much more "greatness" from Trump's economic policies. As is typically the case, economic policies take about two years to manifest their impact and Trump's trade and tax policies are now coming home to roost. Waiting to see what Trump freaks have to say about this. They have been noticeably quiet on economic issues. Keep this up and he is definitely a ONE TERM PRESIDENT.
