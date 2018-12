Longtime Oaklawn announcer Terry Wallace dies at 74

FILE - Oaklawn Track Announcer Terry Wallace is greeted by racing fans and friends in 2011. Wallace ended his record of consecutive race calls at 20,191 when he handed over the microphone to Frank Mirahmadi on Jan. 28, 2011. - Photo by Benjamin Krain

Terry Wallace, the longtime Oaklawn Park announcer who called thousands of races at the Hot Springs track, has died after health complications, officials said. He was 74.

Oaklawn spokeswoman Jennifer Hoyt confirmed Thursday that Wallace died from complications with supranuclear palsy, a brain disorder.

Wallace, a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, retired in 2011 after spending 37 years in the announcer's booth at Oaklawn. He called 20,191 consecutive races at the park between 1975 and 2011.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.