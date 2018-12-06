Sections
Longtime Oaklawn announcer Terry Wallace dies at 74

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 11:06 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - Oaklawn Track Announcer Terry Wallace is greeted by racing fans and friends in 2011. Wallace ended his record of consecutive race calls at 20,191 when he handed over the microphone to Frank Mirahmadi on Jan. 28, 2011. - Photo by Benjamin Krain

Terry Wallace, the longtime Oaklawn Park announcer who called thousands of races at the Hot Springs track, has died after health complications, officials said. He was 74.

Oaklawn spokeswoman Jennifer Hoyt confirmed Thursday that Wallace died from complications with supranuclear palsy, a brain disorder.

Wallace, a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, retired in 2011 after spending 37 years in the announcer's booth at Oaklawn. He called 20,191 consecutive races at the park between 1975 and 2011.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

  • drs01
    December 6, 2018 at 11:12 a.m.

    For years he was not only the voice of OAKLAWN but the face as well. I hope the Cellas will honor him for all he did for the greater good of Oaklawn racing. RIP Terry.

