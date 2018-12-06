Texas Tech shakes free from UAPB

Martaveous McKnight (right) scored 27 points Wednesday night, but he was the only UAPB player with more than four in a 65-47 loss to No. 13 Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.

No. 13 Texas Tech 65, Ark-Pine Bluff 47

Jarrett Culver scored 13 points, Matt Mooney had 11, and No. 13 Texas Tech remained undefeated with a 65-47 victory over the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday night in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders (8-0) entered as the nation's top team in field goal defense, and that trend continued in their first home game this season as a ranked team.

Martaveous McKnight scored 27 points for UAPB (2-6), but he was the only Golden Lions' player with more than four. The Golden Lions shot 32.6 percent from the field (14 of 43) and their only lead came when Cameron Posey's three-pointer made it 3-2 less than two mintues into the game.

Davide Moretti then hit a three-pointer and had a fast-break layup within a span of 15 second to put the Red Raiders ahead to stay.

The Red Raiders pieced together their biggest run early in the second half to finally shake free of the Golden Lions. Chris Smith's two free throws with just under 15 minutes left had UAPB within 43-31. Texas Tech then scored the next 13 points, buoyed by back-to-back slam dunks by Tariq Owens and a three-point play by Culver when he drove the baseline for an up-and-under finger roll off a pass from Mooney.

Kyler Edwards added 10 points for Texas Tech, which has won all eight games by double digits.

UAPB, which heads to the West Coast to take on UC-Santa Barbara on Saturday night, got a game-high eight rebounds and three blocked shots from Terrance Banyard. McKnight added seven rebounds and Charles Jackson had six, all on the defensive glass.

SOUTHLAND MEN

Louisville 86, Central Arkansas 41

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Steven Enoch and Jordan Nwora posted big nights for Louisville, which cruised to a victory over the University of Central Arkansas on Wednesday night.

Enoch, a 6-11 junior who sat out last season after transferring from Connecticut, posted career highs of 16 points and nine rebounds. The center needed fewer than five minutes to notch his fifth double-figure scoring game this season. He started 5 for 5 as he scored the first 10 points for the Cardinals (6-2), who never trailed.

Nwora, a sophomore forward, scored 21 points, two off his personal best. He hit all four of his three-point shots en route to a 7-of-10 shooting performance.

The Bears (3-5), who have now lost four of their past five games, struggled against a tough Louisville defense and were held scoreless over the last 5:56. They shot a season-low 25 percent, well below their season average of 46 percent.

The Bears entered Wednesday having made more than 39 percent of their three-point shots, but they couldn't find the mark against the Cardinals. They made just one of their first 11 tries from beyond the arc, which helped Louisville build a lead as big as 29 points in the first half. The Bears missed 14 of their last 16 shots in the game.

Louisville shot 51.7 percent as Coach Chris Mack emptied his bench. No one played more than 23 minutes, and 11 players scored. V.J. King added a season-high 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Cardinals.

SK Shittu led the Bears with 8 points and 8 rebounds, but he shot only 3 of 12 from the floor. DeAndre Jones contributed five of the team's six assists.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

Oklahoma 65, Central Arkansas 52

A 10-0 run midway through the third quarter allowed Oklahoma to push past the University of Central Arkansas, which had trailed by one at halftime and tied the game early in the third quarter, for a victory on Wednesday at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

A three-pointer by Maddie Goodner tied the game at 28-28 just over a minute into the third quarter, but a layup by Shaina Pellington gave the Sooners a 32-28 lead with 7:33 left in the quarter. Two free throws by Taylor Sells cut the lead to 32-31 with 6:19 remaining before Oklahoma went on its run, capped by another Pellington layup with 2:07 left to take a 42-31 lead. Mekaylan Hicks' layup with 1:38 remaining ended the scoring run and cut the lead to 42-33.

The Sugar Bears (4-3) did not shoot well from the floor, hitting 30 percent (17 of 56) of their shots and going 3 of 16 from the three-point line. The Sooners (3-5) shot 51 percent (28 of 55) from the floor, hitting 4 of 8 three-pointers and 10 of 16 free throws. UCA was outrebounded 36-28 and outscored in the lane 40-28, and Oklahoma converted 17 UCA turnovers into 23 points.

Kamry Orr led UCA with 13 points and Hicks finished with 10. Pellington finished with a game-high 18 points for Oklahoma, while Madi Williams had 12 and Jessi Murcer added 11.

