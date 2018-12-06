Driver killed in fiery crash on U.S. highway in Arkansas

Authorities are working to confirm the identity of a driver killed in a fiery crash on a highway in Arkansas.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead early Wednesday, and a woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 167 in Sheridan, authorities said.

Megan Crews, 35, of North Little Rock was driving a 2006 Honda south on U.S. 167 shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday when her vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 1995 Jeep head-on, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Jeep caught fire and the driver was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m., the report states.

The Jeep driver's identity will be confirmed through analysis by the state Crime Lab, the report said.

At least 456 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.