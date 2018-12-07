Arkansas Highway Police officer injured in I-30 wreck said to be in stable condition

An Arkansas Highway Police officer who was hospitalized after his vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 30 on Wednesday morning is in stable condition, authorities said.

Arkansas Highway Police Chief Jay Thompson said on Thursday that the officer was undergoing surgeries for the injuries he sustained in the wreck.

“He was in critical condition yesterday,” Thompson said. “But at this time he is in stable condition.”

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler previously said the officer was assigned to a construction or maintenance site on I-30, just west of the community of Friendship in Hot Spring County, when a driver lost control of a vehicle and rear-ended him.

Authorities said the officer was airlifted to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries, according to state police.

Thompson said he wasn't ready to release the name of the injured officer.

The Arkansas State Police posted on their Facebook page a sign of support for the officer that was injured.

"While we are two separate departments, we all represent the #bluefamily, and we strive daily to keep the public safe,” the post stated. “This crash was 100% avoidable. We urge you to please pay attention at all times while driving, but more so in construction or safety zones.”