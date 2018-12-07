Sections
Cancer advances near, say Nobelists

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:35 a.m. 0comments

STOCKHOLM — The winners of this year’s Nobel Prize for Medicine say they expect substantial advances toward treating cancer in the next several decades, although it is unlikely the disease could be eradicated.

James Allison of the United States and Tasuku Honjo of Japan made the assessments at a Thursday news conference ahead of receiving the $999,000 prize.

They were named winners of the prize in October for their work in immunotherapy.

“Soon we’ll get close with some cancers,” Allison said, citing progress against some forms including melanoma. But, he said, “the world will never be cancer-free.”

