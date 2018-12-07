CHI St. Vincent hospital to end baby deliveries in Little Rock

The CHI St. Vincent hospital in Little Rock will phase out its labor, delivery and neonatal intensive care programs over the next few months, according to a letter from the CEO posted online Thursday.

The hospital will offer nursing staff in these departments other positions in central Arkansas. The CHI St. Vincent unit in Hot Springs will still have baby deliveries, according to the letter from CEO Chad Aduddell.

The services in Little Rock will end by March 1, Arkansas Business reported.

“Through careful discernment over the past several years – we have prayed about and sought alternatives to discontinuing these programs,” Aduddel wrote. “In the end, we recognized these services are well provided by other organizations in central Arkansas.”

UAMS Medical Center and Baptist Health in Little Rock perform deliveries.