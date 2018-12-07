Comets soar past Tigers in rematch

LR MILLS 64, LR CENTRAL 44

Mills Coach Raymond Cooper stopped short of calling Thursday's game with Little Rock Central a must-win, but the Comets sure treated it as such and came away with one of their most impressive showings of the season.

Senior guards Orion Virden and Branton McCrary combined for 36 points as Mills turned in a strong defensive effort to roll past the Tigers 64-44 in the opening round of the Jammin' for Jackets tournament at Cirks Arena.

"I tell you what, we finally got back to our bread and butter," Cooper said. "Defense is what we pride ourselves on. Early in the year, we weren't very good on that end, but we focused in this one and got back to what our corner piece is."

The Comets forced Central into 19 turnovers, including 12 in the first half. McCrary scored all 15 of his points over the first 16 minutes and had five steals while Virden had 15 of his game-high 21 points after halftime.

Senior forward Kevin Cross added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Mills (3-3), which exacted a measure of revenge against its crosstown rivals. Central had beaten the Comets 53-42 on Nov. 17 to snap a five-game losing streak against them, but according to Cooper, Mills played like a different team in the rematch.

"They beat our butt earlier," he said. "We usually play a tough nonconference schedule to try to find out what your weaknesses and deficiencies are. You really want to find out who you are as a team.

"What I figured out is that when we play good defense, the offense comes. It wasn't really a whole lot that we did differently this time around, as far as strategy. We just wanted to make sure we got up and down the floor, and that every shot was contested."

The Comets, who will Little Rock Hall at 8:30 p.m. in the semifinals, hit 23 of their 34 field goals (67.6 percent) and outrebounded the Tigers 24-16. The biggest difference Cooper noted was that Mills was able to play its brand of basketball, which is to push the pace on offense and play aggressively on defense. The Comets easily achieved both but not after a few ragged moments at the start.

Central attacked Mills on the interior on its first six possessions and held a 6-4 lead after a short basket from senior forward Ky'lin Arnett with 13:05 left in the first half. But Mills rebounded to put together what Cooper said was one of the team's best stretches of the season.

The Comets outscored the Tigers 23-2 over the next eight minutes to build a 19-point cushion. Mills forced eight turnovers and connected on eight consecutive shots during that span and eventually led 44-21 at halftime.

The Comets continued to pour it on in the second half. Mills scored the first 11 points, with Virden knocking down three-pointers on its first three trips, and was never in any real danger afterwards. Central trailed by as much as 32 (63-31) but made a run late to get the game closer.

Junior guard Jeremiah Jones had a team-high 12 points for the Tigers, who were 13-of-37 shooting (35 percent). Arnett added eight points and five rebounds.

LR PARKVIEW 63, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 37

Auburn signee Allen Flanigan scored 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Patriots (5-1) rolled to a victory over the Wildcats (3-5).

Parkview scored the game's first 10 points and led 29-13 at the half. Episcopal did not score its first points until the 8:36 mark of the first half and made only 3 of 16 first-half field goal attempts.

Junior forward Ryan Gordon scored 11 of his 19 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 14 rebounds for the Patriots. Gordon also came up with three steals and three assists.

Junior guard Jace Mitchell connected on four three-pointers and finished with a team-high 16 points for the Wildcats.

Parkview was 25 of 58 from the floor while Episcopal hit 11 of 35 attempts. Parkview enjoyed a 40-22 advantage on the boards.

Parkview plays LR McClellan in tonight's semifinals. Episcopal plays LR Fair in a consolation game.

LR McCLELLAN 65, LR FAIR 50

The Lions (3-0) scored 11 of the first 13 points of the second half to pull away from the War Eagles (1-2).

Junior forward Traveon Darrough scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to pace McClellan. Senior James Nichols added 14 points and handed out four assists. Senior guard Demetrius Torrence scored all 12 of his points in the second half.

With the game tied at 18-18, McClellan finished the first half by outscored Fair 8-4. Senior Erlon Boose, who scored a team-high 14 points for Fair, scored the first two points of the second half to pull the War Eagles to within 26-24 but the Lions scored the next 11 points.

Fair got no closer than six points the rest of the way.

Braylon Haynie and Hakim Carter each added nine points for Fair. Boose led the War Eagles in rebounding with eight. Haynie led the team in steals with five.

McClellan was 23 of 55 from the floor while Fair was 23 of 49.

At a glance

JAMMIN’ FOR JACKETS

Little Rock Hall

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

LR McClellan 65, LR Fair 50

LR Parkview 63, Episcopal 37

Mills 64, LR Central 44

LR Hall 74, Baptist Prep 68

TODAY’S GAMES

Winners’ bracket

LR McClellan vs. LR Parkview, 7 p.m.

Mills vs. LR Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Consolation bracket

LR Fair vs. Episcopal, 4 p.m.

LR Central vs. Baptist Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Sports on 12/07/2018