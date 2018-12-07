Guilty plea lodged in Northwest Arkansas woman's murder

Christopher Lee Treat pleaded guilty Friday to his role in the brutal torture and beating of a Fayetteville woman in 2015.

Treat helped kill Victoria Annabeth Davis, known as Tori, on Aug. 19, 2015, at Davis' home on Hill Street, according to his plea agreement.

Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay accepted Treat's plea to a lesser charge of accomplice to first-degree murder and sentenced him to 33 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction. He was given credit for 1,205 days of jail time served. It will be about 23 years before Treat is eligible for parole.

Treat, 32, was originally charged with accomplice to capital murder, which is punishable by either life without parole or the death penalty. Accomplice to first-degree murder is punishable by 10 to 40 years or life.

Police said Davis, 24, was held captive for hours and beaten to death by five people. Davis died of blunt-force trauma. She was raped with a baseball bat and hooked up to a battery charger before she died, according to testimony in a previous trial.