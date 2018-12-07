Hall works it inside, outlasts Baptist Prep

Little Rock Hall's inside strength was too much for Issac McBride and the Baptist Prep Eagles Thursday night.

The Warriors overcame McBride, a Kansas signee who hit 10 of 13 field-goal attempts and finished with 32 points, by dominating the inside in a 74-68 victory in the opening round of the Jammin' for Jackets Tournament at George Cirks Arena.

Hall (4-1) was 33 of 45 from the floor and the Warriors outrebounded the Eagles 24-15.

"Issac is a very well-rounded basketball player," said Hall Coach Jon Coleman, who has been one of McBride's summer coaches for the last decade. "There's a good reason why he signed with Kansas. ... But we thought we could take advantage of our size. And I thought we had a little more depth than they did."

Hall will play Mills in tonight's semifinals. Baptist Prep (7-1) meets Little Rock Central in a consolation bracket game. First-year Central Coach Brian Ross coached Baptist Prep to three consecutive state titles.

Greg Johnson, a 6-4 senior, led the Warriors with 20 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists on Thursday. Kevon Cooper, a 6-7 post player, was good for 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Guard Montavious Dismuke scored nine of his 11 points in the second half.

"Their size differential was huge and they took advantage of it," Baptist Prep Coach Steve Miller said. "It was their strength and they took care of us."

McBride was 6 of 8 on three-point attempts, hit 7 of 10 free-throw attempts, grabbed 3 rebounds, handed out 2 assists and committed 4 turnovers. He got help from junior forward Brooks Spoon, who scored 10 of his 13 points in the first half, and junior guard Andrew Evans, who scored all 12 of his points on three-pointers.

"They had a few players who shot better tonight than what we saw on film," Coleman said. "But overall I thought we did an OK job on them."

Hall, which led 43-37 at the half, hit 19 of 28 first-half shots and 14 of 17 attempts in the final 16 minutes. The Warriors never trailed in the second half and led by as many as 14 points.

Baptist Prep was 18 of 41 from the floor, including a 12 of 25 effort on three-pointers.

Sports on 12/07/2018