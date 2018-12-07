Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Updated runoff results Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

High school basketball scores

Today at 2:29 a.m. 0comments

Thursday's results

BOYS

Bentonville 74, Blue Springs, Mo., 35

Bergman 76, West Fork 71

Cabot 65, Beebe 40

Cave City 61, Mountain View 48

Cedarville 65, Hot Springs Lakeside 63

Deer 57, Alpena 33

Dierks 68, Oden 50

England 57, Clarendon 50

eStem 64, Neosho, Mo. 44

Farmington 53, Huntsville 31

Fayetteville 67, Hot Springs 57

Heber Springs 68, Dover 64

Hillcrest 61, Armorel 32

Malvern 72, Batesville 62

Mammoth Spring 66, Calico Rock 61

Marked Tree 66, Gosnell 57

Mayflower 54, Conway Christian 41

Omaha 61, Green Forest 47

Paris 74, Hope 47

Pea Ridge 66, McDonald Co., Mo. 53

Perryville 57, Paris 55

Rogers 54, Carl Junction, Okla., 50

Subiaco 59, Greenwood 43

Viola 53, Wynne 49

GIRLS

Batesville 65, Hoxie 62

Bentonville 71, Webb City, Mo., 53

Cabot 47, Searcy 32

Clarksville 58, Bentonville West 49

Corning 49, Walnut Ridge 45

Dierks 52, Oden 31

England 69, Clarendon 46

Harmony Grove 70, Cutter Morning Star 30

Heber Springs 59, Dover 49

Hillcrest 58, Armorel 35

Mammoth Spring 45, Gainesville, Mo. 20

Manila 52, Osceola 43

Mayflower 59, Conway Christian 45

Moore, Okla. 51, Van Buren 39

Mountain Home 73, Little Rock Fair 35

Nettleton 65, Brookland 32

Paragould 46, Central Ark. Christian 29

Paris 55, Perryville 54

Rivercrest 35, Gosnell 27

Springdale 59, Durant, Okla., 32

Stuttgart 85, Mountain Pine 25

Sylvan Hills 39, Greenbrier 36

Texarkana 54, Liberty-Eylau, Texas 13

Vilonia 71, Maumelle 31

West Side Greers Ferry 55, Pangburn 49

Wednesday's results

BOYS

Bentonville West 59, Subiaco 53

Concord 65, Pangburn 54

Farmington 62, Cedarville 35

Greenbrier 65, Bryant 61

HS Lakeside 51, Huntsville 50

Manila 59, Rivercrest 47

Melbourne 36, Wynne 36

Morrilton 68, Maumelle 62

Russellville 59, Shiloh Christian 38

Southside Batesville 61, Viola 36

Sylvan Hills 76, Greenwood 46

West Side Greers Ferry 70, Des Arc 38

GIRLS

Bakersfield, Mo., 47, Salem 41

Bryant 46, Morrilton 44

Calico Rock 63, Couch, Mo., 24

Farmington 71, Cedarville 48

Highland 70, Viola 58

Pangburn 63, Palestine-Wheatley 32

Russellville 49, Wonderview 44

Verdigis, Okla. 41, Siloam Springs 36

West Side Greers Ferry 64, Concord 52

Sports on 12/07/2018

Print Headline: High school basketball scores

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT