High school basketball scores

Thursday's results
BOYS
Bentonville 74, Blue Springs, Mo., 35
Bergman 76, West Fork 71
Cabot 65, Beebe 40
Cave City 61, Mountain View 48
Cedarville 65, Hot Springs Lakeside 63
Deer 57, Alpena 33
Dierks 68, Oden 50
England 57, Clarendon 50
eStem 64, Neosho, Mo. 44
Farmington 53, Huntsville 31
Fayetteville 67, Hot Springs 57
Heber Springs 68, Dover 64
Hillcrest 61, Armorel 32
Malvern 72, Batesville 62
Mammoth Spring 66, Calico Rock 61
Marked Tree 66, Gosnell 57
Mayflower 54, Conway Christian 41
Omaha 61, Green Forest 47
Paris 74, Hope 47
Pea Ridge 66, McDonald Co., Mo. 53
Perryville 57, Paris 55
Rogers 54, Carl Junction, Okla., 50
Subiaco 59, Greenwood 43
Viola 53, Wynne 49
GIRLS
Batesville 65, Hoxie 62
Bentonville 71, Webb City, Mo., 53
Cabot 47, Searcy 32
Clarksville 58, Bentonville West 49
Corning 49, Walnut Ridge 45
Dierks 52, Oden 31
England 69, Clarendon 46
Harmony Grove 70, Cutter Morning Star 30
Heber Springs 59, Dover 49
Hillcrest 58, Armorel 35
Mammoth Spring 45, Gainesville, Mo. 20
Manila 52, Osceola 43
Mayflower 59, Conway Christian 45
Moore, Okla. 51, Van Buren 39
Mountain Home 73, Little Rock Fair 35
Nettleton 65, Brookland 32
Paragould 46, Central Ark. Christian 29
Paris 55, Perryville 54
Rivercrest 35, Gosnell 27
Springdale 59, Durant, Okla., 32
Stuttgart 85, Mountain Pine 25
Sylvan Hills 39, Greenbrier 36
Texarkana 54, Liberty-Eylau, Texas 13
Vilonia 71, Maumelle 31
West Side Greers Ferry 55, Pangburn 49
Wednesday's results
BOYS
Bentonville West 59, Subiaco 53
Concord 65, Pangburn 54
Farmington 62, Cedarville 35
Greenbrier 65, Bryant 61
HS Lakeside 51, Huntsville 50
Manila 59, Rivercrest 47
Melbourne 36, Wynne 36
Morrilton 68, Maumelle 62
Russellville 59, Shiloh Christian 38
Southside Batesville 61, Viola 36
Sylvan Hills 76, Greenwood 46
West Side Greers Ferry 70, Des Arc 38
GIRLS
Bakersfield, Mo., 47, Salem 41
Bryant 46, Morrilton 44
Calico Rock 63, Couch, Mo., 24
Farmington 71, Cedarville 48
Highland 70, Viola 58
Pangburn 63, Palestine-Wheatley 32
Russellville 49, Wonderview 44
Verdigis, Okla. 41, Siloam Springs 36
West Side Greers Ferry 64, Concord 52
Sports on 12/07/2018
