Hungry Dragons: 2017 title loss weighs on Junction City

Junction City doesn't always look for redemption in state championship games.

But this season's title game for the Dragons is different, after they lost to Rivercrest in the 2017 Class 3A state championship game, finishing 13-1.

A year later, the Dragons, who are back in Class 2A after a two-year stint in Class 3A, are returning to Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium today for the Class 2A state championship game against Hazen.

The Dragons will attempt to win their seventh state championship today. They earned Class 2A titles in 2003, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

"The kids are fired up to be back at War Memorial," Junction City Coach Steven Jones said. "They have the sense of urgency of getting back and trying to win one."

The loss to Rivercrest was a motivating factor for Junction City entering the 2018 season.

"Most of these guys played against Rivercrest last season. We came up short," Jones said. "The minute we got home, we went back to work. Here we are. We're ready to go."

Senior running back Dhante Gibson, who has rushed for 1,580 yards and 22 touchdowns on 198 carries this season, said this year's team is hungry to win it all.

"Last year, I think our goal was to get here. Once we got here, I think we forgot how to win," Gibson said. "This year, it's a different attitude coming into the state championship game. I think we want to win it this year."

Both Junction City (11-2) and Hazen (13-0) are primarily running teams. Jones said the Dragons and Hornets almost mirror each other in the way they play.

"Up front, they're very physical and very big," Jones said. "That's the same thing we have. That's the same thing we take pride in running the football between the tackles. Both teams really try to get after their opponent with the power run game.

"Defensively, Hazen flies to the ball. We do too. It's going to be a fun matchup. We're looking forward to it."

Hazen Coach Joe Besancon said the key for the Hornets today is to control the line of scrimmage, both on offense and on defense.

"Junction City's offensive line is monstrous," Besancon said. "They average 295 [pounds] across the board. They're going to lay on us.

"On the offensive side, we're going to have to control them across the front. If we can do that, we've got a shot."

While Junction City hasn't won a state championship since 2014 when it defeated Hazen, there's plenty of pride in the program and Gibson wants to become part of the Dragons' seventh state title team.

"If you ask me, it's the best program in the nation," Gibson said. "Great coaches, great players. It's a great environment. The fans are always behind you, no matter what, through thick and thin. It's a great program to be around."

Jones is in his second season at Junction City. He said he remembers last season's disappointment for the Dragons and hopes it's a different outcome today.

"They've worked so hard to get us back here," Jones said of his senior class. "It would mean everything to them to go out on top. A lot of hard work from the players, coaches, everybody involved to not just get us back here, but win it."

TODAY’S CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Class 2A

JUNCTION CITY (11-2)

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

Aug. 24 Camden HG W, 52-50

Sept. 1 at Smackover L, 46-20

Sept. 14 at Haynesville, La. L, 33-0

Sept. 21 at Strong* W, 57-0

Sept. 28 Hampton* W, 30-12

Oct. 12 Bearden* W, 40-0

Oct. 19 at Fordyce* W, 7-6

Oct. 26 Hector^ W, 48-7

Nov. 1 at Parkers Chapel* W, 53-14

Nov. 9 McCrory# W, 37-8

Nov. 16 Mountainburg# W, 50-14

Nov. 23 Des Arc# W, 55-13

Dec. 1 at Foreman# W, 40-20

*8-2A game #Playoff game

^at Henderson St. Univ., Arkadelphia

COACH Steven Jones (24-3 in second year at school)

MASCOT Dragons

CONFERENCE 8-2A

RECORD 11-2, 5-0 8-2A, first

RANKING No. 3 in Class 2A

PLAYERS TO WATCH QB Brady Hutcheson (Jr., 5-10, 191); RB Dhante Gibson (Sr., 6-0, 182); RB Jakiron Cook (Jr., 5-11, 170); WR Kevontae Haynes (Sr., 5-10, 178); DL Sema-J Levingston (Sr., 5-11, 274)

HAZEN (13-0)

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

Aug. 24 at Cross County W, 26-20

Sept. 14 Marked Tree W, 51-0

Sept. 21 at Carlisle* W, 54-8

Sept. 28 at Brinkley* W, 48-12

Oct. 5 Des Arc* W, 22-6

Oct. 12 Clarendon* W, 60-6

Oct. 19 at Earle* W, 34-12

Oct. 26 Marianna* W, 70-18

Nov. 1 at Marvell* W, 74-0

Nov. 9 Quitman# W, 47-8

Nov. 16 Gurdon# W, 46-0

Nov. 23 Hampton# W, 30-7

Dec. 1 Mount Ida# W, 42-0

*6-2A game

#Playoff game

COACH Joe Besancon (104-38-1 in 12th season at school)

MASCOT Hornets

CONFERENCE 6-2A

RECORD 13-0, 7-0 6-2A, first

RANKING No. 1 in Class 2A

PLAYERS TO WATCH QB/DL Blayne Toll (Jr., 6-5, 235); RB/DL Ay’Jon Green (Jr., 5-11, 229); RB/LB Tarrall Penn (Jr., 5-10, 205); OL/DL Kade Perry (Sr., 6-2, 228); OL/DL Jackson Shelman (Sr., 6-1, 255)

Championship schedule

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

TODAY’S GAME

CLASS 2A

Hazen vs. Junction City, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 3A

Booneville vs. Osceola, noon

CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia vs. Joe T. Robinson, 6:30 p.m.

All game televised on AETN.

Photo by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Hazen Coach Joe Besancon said the Hornets must control both lines of scrimmage in order to defeat Junction City in tonight’s Class 2A championship game.

