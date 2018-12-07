Late flurry leads Purdue past Maryland

PURDUE 62, NO. 23 MARYLAND 60

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Carsen Edwards scored 20 points and Aaron Wheeler had a season-high 15 on Thursday to help Purdue pull off a 62-60 upset over No. 23 Maryland.

The Boilermakers (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak and avoided going 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 2013-14.

Anthony Cowan Jr. finished with 18 points and six assists for the Terrapins (7-2, 1-1). Bruno Fernando had 10 points and 13 rebounds while Darryl Morsell scored 12 points.

The Terrapins had plenty of chances to seize control on the road and even had a shot to win it at the buzzer when Morsell attempted a three-pointer right in front of the Maryland bench. But Nojel Eastern blocked the shot to seal the victory.

Purdue, playing its third consecutive ranked opponent on the schedule, finally took advantage of Edwards' decisive closing flurry to pull ahead after trailing for most of the first 33 minutes.

The Boilermakers charged back quickly from a 34-30 halftime deficit and tied the score when center Mat Haarms and forward Grady Eifert made back-to-back threes with 14:05 to play.

Neither team could build a lead of more than three until Edwards hit the last of his 3 threes to give Purdue a 55-54 edge. He then dumped the ball off to Wheeler for a layup and fed the wide-open Haarms for a dunk that made it 59-54 with 5:18 left.

Maryland never recovered. It turned the ball over three times in the final five minutes and missed a free throw before Cowan made two free throws to get Maryland to 60-59 with 7.2 seconds left.

Edwards answered with two more free throws and Morsell's potential winner never had a chance.

The Terrapins shot 28.6 percent from the field in the second half, finished the game going 1 of 9 from the field and scored only 6 points in the final 7½ minutes.

While the Boilermakers continue to struggle offensively, Coach Matt Painter had to like the grit his team showed. And Edwards eventually found a way to lead his teammates to a crucial victory.

NO. 18 IOWA 98, IOWA ST. 84

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tyler Cook had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Isaiah Moss added 20 points and 18th-ranked Iowa cruised past Iowa State, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Nicholas Baer had 11 of his 14 points in the second half for the Hawkeyes (7-2), who shot 57.4 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Cyclones 44-24.

Iowa took control with a 16-2 run late in the first half, and the Hawkeyes pushed their lead to 63-47 on Baer’s three-pointer early in the second half.

Baer, who finished 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, then buried another three to make it a 68-49 game.

Freshman Talen Horton-Tucker briefly pulled the Cyclones (7-2) within 8 with 6:05 left, but Iowa responded with 8 quick points to put the game out of reach.

Horton-Tucker scored 21 points and Marial Shayok had 19 for Iowa State, which had won its previous four games.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 6 MISSISSIPPI STATE 87, NO. 18 MARQUETTE 82

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Anriel Howard scored 29 points, Teaira McCowan add-ed 24 points and 18 rebounds, and No. 6 Mississippi State rallied to beat No. 18 Marquette.

Mississippi State (9-0) extended its regular-season nonconference winning streak to 45 games, but this was easily one of the toughest games during that stretch. The game was tight through-out the second half and the Bulldogs needed a late defensive stand to earn the victory.

Howard shot 13 of 18 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds, while McCowan shot 9 of 12. Jazzmun Holmes added 13 assists.

Danielle King finished with 27 points for Marquette (6-2), which shot 54 percent from the field. The Golden Eagles had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but Chloe Bibby blocked a three-point attempt by Natisha Hiedeman to seal the victory. Hiedeman had 18 points.

Mississippi State closed the second quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 42-38 lead into halftime. Howard had 17 points and eight rebounds in the first half to almost single-handedly carry the Bulldogs. She shot 7 of 8 and 5 of her rebounds were on the offensive end.

NO. 19 KENTUCKY 75, RHODE ISLAND 52

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Maci Morris scored 29 points and made 5 three-pointers Thursday night to help No. 19 Kentucky stay undefeated with a victory over Rhode Island.

The Wildcats (9-0) pulled away with a 29-point third quarter that included a 19-2 run. Kentucky ended the period with a 59-35 lead and led by at least 22 throughout the fourth quarter.

Rhyne Howard added 19 points, 7 rebounds and 7 steals for Kentucky, while Taylor Murray scored 11. Morris has scored 60 in her last two games, with her season high of 31 coming against Morehead State on Nov. 28.

The Rams (5-3) had 25 fewer field-goal attempts than Kentucky and committed 30 turnovers leading to 21 points for the Wildcats. Kentucky had a 41-36 edge in rebounding, including 20-7 on the offensive glass.

Elemy Colome had 16 points, Davida Dale added 14 and Nicole Jorgensen scored 10 for Rhode Island.

NO. 23 MISSOURI 66, MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY 59

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sophie Cunning-ham scored 24 points on 8-of-14 shoot-ing and No. 23 Missouri used a big third quarter to win its fourth consecutive, this one over Missouri-Kansas City.

Amber Smith added her fifth dou-ble-double of the season with 19 points and 10 boards for the Tigers (7-2).

Missouri had a 14-1 run early in the third quarter to turn a one-point lead into a 51-37 advantage with 4:14 left in the period. The Tigers outscored the Kangaroos 21-9 in the third quarter and led by double digits for the first eight minutes of the fourth. UMKC (2-6) had an 8-2 run to close the game, but it was too late to threaten the Tigers.

Ericka Mattingly had 20 points and Emily Ivory scored 18 for the Kanga-roos.

