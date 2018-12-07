Linemen find way to Fayetteville

This weekend could be big in the University of Arkansas' efforts to add immediate help to its 2019 offensive line with two key prospects arriving today for official visits.

Chibueze Nwanna, 6-7, 315 pounds, of Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pa., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Maryland, Cincinnati, San Diego State, East Carolina and Southern Miss.

He's expected to arrive in Fayetteville late this afternoon.

"I just to look at the campus see what they have to offer," Nwanna said. "Seeing the coaches and I'm really looking forward to meeting the head coach."

Nwanna has previously officially visited Louisville and Cincinnati. He's scheduled to graduate in December and plans to enroll at his new school in January. His mother, April accompanied him on his first two visits and will do the same for the Fayetteville trip.

"She's mainly worried about whether I'll go there and play or not," Nwanna said. "The educational part of the school as far the the business program. She's worried about the graduation rate."

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock and offensive line coach Dustin Fry visited Lackawanna during the Hogs' bye week. He's enjoyed talking to Craddock and Fry.

"The vibe they give out and just them talking football, I could tell they were good people," Nwanna said.

During the recruiting process, Nwanna has been able to learn about Fry's coaching philosophy and has found to be much the same as what he's use to at Lackawanna.

"The way he coaches is similar to the coaching style here," Nwanna said. "So if I was to go there, the playing calling... he said they run a similar offense that we run here."

Nwanna, who's also drawing interest from Ole Miss and Nebraska, said a good visit this weekend could result in a commitment to the Razorbacks.

"There's a pretty good chance if I like what I see and my mom likes what she sees," Nwanna said.

Myron Cunningham, 6-6, 305, of Iowa Central Community College and his parents' flight is scheduled to land in Northwest Arkansas at 4:42 p.m. today for the start of his official visit. He officially visited Oklahoma on Nov. 16.

He's also excepted to graduate in December and enroll at his new school in January.

Soon after the Hogs became the first Power 5 school to extend a scholarship offer to him on Sept. 26, Cunningham added offers from Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Missouri, Rutgers, Kentucky and others.

Arkansas is expected to host five others for official visits, including quarterback commitment KJ Jefferson, 6-3, 210, 4.69 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Sardis (Miss.) North Panola, receiver commitment TQ Jackson, 6-3, 180, 4.47, offensive lineman pledge, Dylan Rathcke, 6-5, 290 of University Laboratory School of Baton Rouge, defensive end-linebacker Sci Martin, 6-4, 240, of East Mississippi Community College and preferred walk-on offer offensive lineman Drew Vest, 6-5, 293, of Searcy.

Memphis visits

Arkansas is aggressively recruiting Memphis and the Hogs made another statement that they're serious about the city with Coach Chad Morris and offensive line coach Dustin Fry visiting schools earlier in the week.

Morris visited schools Monday, while Fry visited other area schools on Tuesday.

Junior offensive lineman Marcus Henderson, 6-4, 315 pounds, of Memphis University High School has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Louisville, LSU, Tennessee and numerous others.

An ESPN 4-star, Henderson is rated the No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 46 overall prospect in the nation. He was impressed Morris took the time to visit his school.

"I mean it's always a blessing when a head coach takes time out of their busy day to come see you," Henderson said.

Morris visited Whitehaven High School to check on junior linebackers Bryson Eason and Martavius French.

Eason, 6-2, 248, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and others. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, No. 5 inside linebacker and No. 218 overall recruit nationally.

He also appreciated Morris for stopping by his school.

"Just stoping by meant a lot," Eason said. "Shows that he is really interested."

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 12/07/2018