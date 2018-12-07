2 arrested, police vehicles totaled after 120 mph chase in Northwest Arkansas

A high-speed chase resulted in two law enforcement vehicles crashing and two people being arrested Friday, according to police.

Joshua Weston-Hill, 37, was driving a Chevrolet pickup at 12:45 a.m. at 120 mph when Prairie Grove Officer Tyler Franks began pursuit, according to a report provided to the prosecuting attorney's office. Weston-Hill was driving eastbound on U.S. 62, authorities said.

Weston-Hill, with passenger Brianna Partida, approached Butler Road at about 100 mph, causing multiple vehicles to swerve off the road as he drove into the opposing traffic lane, according to the report, Franks wrote in the report.

Weston-Hill eventually turned onto Marna Lynn Drive, a dead end. When the driver reached the dead end, he turned around and continued driving, ending the vehicular chase when he crashed into Franks’ patrol car.

From there, Weston-Hill fled on foot. He was trying to jump a fence when an Adair County law enforcement vehicle crashed into him and the fence, authorities said.

Weston-Hill fell to the ground but then got up and reached into his pocket. An officer used a stun gun on him because he was afraid Weston-Hill was grabbing for a weapon, Franks wrote.

Authorities arrested Weston-Hill and Partida, who did not run from the vehicle.

Police said that Weston-Hill's license was suspended and that he was a parolee.

Officers transported Weston-Hill and Partida to the Washington County jail. They charged him with aggravated assault, felony fleeing, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving. Officers arrested Partida on several warrants.

The chase involved at least four law enforcement agencies, according to the report.