Morris impresses Memphis recruits

Arkansas is aggressively recruiting Memphis and the Hogs made another statement that they're serious about the city with Coach Chad Morris and offensive line coach Dustin Fry visiting schools earlier in the week.

Morris visited schools Monday, while Fry visited other area schools on Tuesday.

Junior offensive lineman Marcus Henderson, 6-4, 315 pounds, of Memphis University High School has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Louisville, LSU, Tennessee and numerous others.

An ESPN 4-star, Henderson is rated the No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 46 overall prospect in the nation. He was impressed Morris took the time to visit his school.

"I mean it's always a blessing when a head coach takes time out of their busy day to come see you," Henderson said.

Morris visited Whitehaven High School to check on junior linebackers Bryson Eason and Martavius French.

Eason, 6-2, 248, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and others. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, No. 5 inside linebacker and No. 218 overall recruit nationally.

He also appreciated Morris for stopping by his school.

"Just stopping by meant a lot," Eason said. "Shows that he is really interested."