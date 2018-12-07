• Rapper 2 Milly filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the makers of Fortnite, saying they are illegally using a dance he created in their wildly popular video game. The Brooklyn-based rapper, whose real name is Terrence Ferguson, alleges that North Carolina-based Fortnite-maker Epic Games misappropriated his moves without compensation or credit in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles. The lawsuit states that the dance known on Fortnite as "Swipe It," one of many that players can buy for their characters, is taken from the "Milly Rock," a dance he came up with in 2011 that caught on as a craze in the summer of 2015 after the release of a song and video of the same name. Ferguson says that the game both steals his creation and as a result appropriates his likeness. He's asking for a judge's order that the game stop using the dance, and for damages to be determined later. Epic Games spokesman Nick Chester declined comment. The fight-to-the-finish game Fortnite quickly became one of the most popular in history after its 2017 release. Players can use real-world money to buy in-game currency that gets their characters outfits, gear or "emotes," brief dances that have become a cultural phenomenon performed on playgrounds, in social media posts and in the scoring celebrations of professional athletes. 2 Milly is not the first prominent person to complain about Fortnight's use of the moves. Chance the Rapper criticized the game for not including the songs behind some of its dances, giving artists a chance to share in its wealth.

• Hollywood actor and activist Sean Penn is filming a documentary on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to Turkish media. Penn was seen directing shooting on Wednesday outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where Khashoggi was killed and dismembered on Oct. 2, as well as at the residence of the Saudi consul general, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency and Hurriyet Daily News reported. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused members of Saudi Arabia's government of ordering the killing of Saudi insider-turned-critic Khashoggi, coming close to directly implicating the kingdom's de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The documentary by Penn, whose activism has covered peace in the Middle East to the fight against drug cartels and countering global warming, could increase public awareness as Congress raises pressure on President Donald Trump's administration to respond. Turkey says it is determined to shed light on the killing, which has damaged the leadership of its top rival for regional influence.

A Section on 12/07/2018