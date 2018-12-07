Source: Calloway next to leave Hogs

Sophomore cornerback Chevin Calloway has elected to transfer from the University of Arkansas, a source with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

Calloway intends to seek a landing place closer to his home in Dallas, the source said.

Calloway is the sixth known Razorback to depart the program in the past few weeks, joining quarterback Cole Kelley, running back Maleek Williams, receiver Jarrod Barnes and defensive backs Derrick Munson and Nate Dalton.

Additionally, scholarship players in receiver Jonathan Nance, linebacker Kyrei Fisher and lineman Dylan Hays, who received a medical hardship that allows him to stay on scholarship, ended their careers as Razorbacks players this year.

Calloway, a 5-10, 190-pounder from Dallas Bishop Dunne, left the team after two games, after which he had a team-high two fumble recoveries, seven tackles and a forced fumble.

A few weeks later, he posted on his Instagram account that “the situations I’m dealing with is a lot bigger than football. Through prayer and a lot of thinking, taking a step back from ball is what’s best for me.”

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris, asked at his season-wrap news conference last week about Calloway, said the situation “was no different from where it was this year” and that “he has stepped back from the team.”