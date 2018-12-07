Sections
State college basketball composite schedule

Today at 2:29 a.m. 0comments

STATE COMPOSITE SCHEDULE

All times Central

TODAY'S GAMES

No games scheduled

SATURDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Crowley's Ridge at Lyon College, noon

W. Kentucky at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Harding at Henderson State, 3 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at Southern Arkansas, 3 p.m.

Missouri Baptist at Central Baptist, 3 p.m.

Arkansas Tech at Ark.-Monticello, 4 p.m.

Williams Baptist at Union (Tenn.), 4 p.m.

John Brown at Southwest Christian, 4 p.m.

Central Arkansas at UALR, 5:30 p.m.

UAPB at UC-Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

WOMEN

Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 1 p.m.

Harding at Henderson State, 1 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at Southern Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Missouri Baptist at Central Baptist, 1 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Arkansas Tech at Ark.-Monticello, 2 p.m.

John Brown at Southwest Christian, 2 p.m.

Kansas State at UALR, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAME

WOMEN

Tulsa at Arkansas State, 2 p.m.

MONDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Champion Christian at Ark.-Pine Bluff, TBA

WOMEN

Central Baptist at Ecclesia College, 5 p.m.

Tougaloo (Miss.) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY'S GAME

MEN

Miles College at UALR, 6:30 p.m.

Sports on 12/07/2018

Print Headline: State college basketball composite schedule

