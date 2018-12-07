Tagovailoa, Murray win top awards

ATLANTA -- Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa topped Oklahoma's Kyler Murray in college football player of the year awards on Thursday, 2-1.

Tagovailoa won the Walter Camp Award, given to the top college player of the year as chosen by Football Bowl Subdivision coaches and sports information directors, and the Maxwell Award, given to the outstanding collegiate player by the Maxwell Memorial Football Club of Philadelphia. Murray was named AP Player of the Year and also won the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback, awarded by the College Football Writers Association of America. Tagovailoa was a finalist for that award, too.

Now they will head to New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation on Saturday night. The other finalist is Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player, beating out Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Clemson defensive tackle. Allen is the first Kentucky player to win a major college football award since 1950.

Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams won the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman, beating out Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams. Quinnen Williams is the fifth Alabama player to win the Outland.

Texas A&M's Braden Mann won the Ray Guy Award as the nation's best punter. He is averaging 51.15 yards per punt, a school record and challenging an NCAA record. Cincinnati's James Smith and Utah's Mitch Wishnowsky were the other finalists.

Alabama's Jerry Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver, beating out Massachusetts star Andy Isabella and Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace. Jeudy is the second Crimson Tide player to win the Biletnikoff, joining Amari Cooper.

LSU's Devin White won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker, becoming the first Tigers player to win the award.

Iowa's T.J. Hockenson won the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end. He is the first sophomore to win the award in its 19 years.

Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker is the first Bulldogs' player to win the Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back. The senior beat out LSU cornerback Greedy Williams and Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love.

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, the nation's leading running back, became the fourth Badgers player to win the Doak Walker Award. That ties Texas for the most of any school. He beat out Memphis' Darrell Henderson and Clemson's Travis Etienne.

Syracuse freshman Andre Szmyt won the Lou Groza Award for top kicker, beating out Cooper Rothe of Wyoming and Cole Tracy of LSU.

