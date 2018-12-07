Sections
Texts show manager firing student who asked off for funeral

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:06 p.m. 2comments

EWING, N.J. — A text exchange shows a New Jersey restaurant manager firing an employee after she asked for time off to attend a friend's funeral.

The student's texts with her manager at Cafe 72 in Ewing shows her explaining that she wanted to take off for the funeral of 20-year-old Michael Sot, a student at The College of New Jersey.

Sot died this month after the car in which he was the designated driver was hit by an allegedly drunken driver.

The manager, identified as "Katie," responds by telling the unidentified employee "I have to let you go" amid a testy exchange.

After the exchange made headlines and drew criticism, Cafe 72 posted a lengthy apology to its now-deleted Facebook page and says it donated $1,000 to a Sot fundraiser.

  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    December 7, 2018 at 5:03 p.m.

    why in the world does crap like that go public ? who knows how many times this same employee has missed work ?
  • mrcharles
    December 7, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

    Or killed children, or sold secrets to russia or perhaps none of the allegations. Yet using the word crap was appropriate for most of your speculations.
