Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Updated runoff results Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

WATCH: Illinois track's touching tribute to former Oaklawn announcer Terry Wallace

Today at 10:21 a.m. 0comments

Hawthorne Race Course outside Chicago paid tribute to longtime Oaklawn track announcer Terry Wallace on Thursday by not calling the stretch one for one race. Wallace, the track announcer at Oaklawn Park for 37 years who called a record 20,191 consecutive races, died Thursday of complications from progressive supranuclear palsy. Watch the video below:

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT