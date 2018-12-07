WATCH: Illinois track's touching tribute to former Oaklawn announcer Terry Wallace

Hawthorne Race Course outside Chicago paid tribute to longtime Oaklawn track announcer Terry Wallace on Thursday by not calling the stretch one for one race. Wallace, the track announcer at Oaklawn Park for 37 years who called a record 20,191 consecutive races, died Thursday of complications from progressive supranuclear palsy. Watch the video below:

Peter Galassi of @ClubHawthorne pays tribute to the late Terry Wallace pic.twitter.com/jKnElwOoxX — TwinSpires.com (@TwinSpires) December 6, 2018