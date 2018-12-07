Worker killed in accident at south Arkansas lumber company

A 47-year-old mechanic was killed in an accident at a lumber company in south Arkansas, authorities said.

The Ouachita County sheriff's office said Samuel Buchanan, 47, of Camden was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive under the bucket of a loader Thursday morning at the Victory Lumber Company, Ouachita County Road 67.

Employees were able to use other equipment to lift the loader off of Buchanan and fire officials provided medical treatment at the scene. Buchanan was then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No information on how the accident occurred were immediately released. Authorities said in a statement that it remains under investigation.