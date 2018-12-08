TRACK AND FIELD

Association to host officiating clinic

The University of Arkansas Track Officials Association will host a track officiating clinic on Saturday, Jan. 5 at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track.

The clinic is free and open to anyone wanting to learn more about officiating track and field meets on the college or below level.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and lunch will be provided. USTA certification will also be available. Reservations are required by calling (479) 530-4086 or email Mike Armstrong, officials coordinator for the University of Arkansas Track and Field at arkansastrack@gmail.com.

PREP TENNIS

ERICA JAGGERNAUTH

SCHOOL Rogers High

SIGNED WITH Henderson State

NOTABLE Moved to Rogers from Bixby, Okla., prior to her junior year and earned all-conference and all-state honors as a junior, finishing fourth in singles in the Class 7A state tournament while competing for the Lady Mounties. ... Finished fourth in the 6A-West Conference singles and lost in the state quarterfinals as a senior.

QUOTABLE "This day means a lot to me because I've worked so hard over time to get where I am. Overall, becoming a better person and player, that's meant a lot to me. I'm excited about my future and just growing up and learning to become a better person being an adult."

