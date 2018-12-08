Dragons roar back

A 10-point second-half deficit was no problem for Junction City.

The Dragons scored the final 24 points of Friday's Class 2A state championship game to earn a 36-22 victory over Hazen on Friday night in front of 3,118 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Junction City (12-2) trailed Hazen (13-1) 22-12 with 7:03 remaining in the third quarter, but the Dragons used two touchdown passes from junior Brady Hutcheson, a 30-yard scoring run by senior running back Dhante Gibson, and senior Jack Smith's 25-yard field goal to capture their seventh Class 2A state championship and first since 2014.

Dragons Coach Steven Jones was confident his team could come back against the Hornets.

"I didn't have to tell them much," Jones said. "You could see it in their eyes that they were down, but not out. The seniors were going to find a way to win right there in the end and just put it on their back. They did. We just continued to make plays and get stops, and we came out on top."

Gibson was named the game's MVP, rushing for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 carries.

The victory was satisfying for Gibson, who was part of Junction City's Class 3A runner-up team last season when it lost to Rivercrest.

"We had the drive," Gibson said. "We had a great team bond this year. We depend on each other so much. That's what we needed to do if we wanted to win a state championship. We couldn't be selfish and be individuals. We had to play as a team. It's a whole lot better as a team."

Junior running back Jakiron Cook accounted for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had 95 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on 11 carries, and caught a 63-yard touchdown pass for his only reception.

Hutcheson was 6-of-12 passing for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Hazen extended its lead to 22-12 on junior quarterback Blayne Toll's 58-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Quincey McAdoo.

From there, Junction City took over.

On fourth and 5 at the Hazen 30, Junction City senior wide receiver Kevontae Haynes caught a 22-yard pass from Hutcheson for a first and goal at the 8. Two plays later, Hutcheson found Haynes for a 16-yard touchdown reception, and Gibson's two-point conversion run cut the lead to 22-20 with 3:56 left in the third quarter.

The Dragons forced the Hornets to go three-and-out on their next drive, then Smith kicked a 25-yard field goal with 11:20 to play to give Junction City its first lead of the game at 23-22.

Junction City made it 29-22 with 8:22 remaining when Hutcheson threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Cook on the left sideline. Cook avoided a tackle by Hornets defender Jacob Weems at the Hazen 35, then ran untouched into the end zone.

"After I scored on that one, I knew it was over," Cook said.

Hutcheson credited Jones with the play call as well as Cook's effort.

"I threw the ball up, but I thought it was a little bit short," Hutcheson said. "Jakiron went up and made a play. He just made it happen. That's all on him."

The Dragons sealed their victory with Gibson's 30-yard touchdown run with 1:13 left.

Junior running back Tarrall Penn had touchdown runs of 1 yard and 53 yards in the first half to help the Hornets take a 16-12 halftime lead. He finished with 109 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries.

Junction City outgained Hazen 415-262 and rushed for 255 yards Friday. The Dragons held the Hornets to 113 yards in the second half.

Jones, a 2006 Junction City graduate, now has been a part of state championship teams at Junction City as a player (2003) and coach.

"It means the world to bring back the trophy to a community that loves football and supports us so much," he said.

Hazen was attempting to win its first state championship after losing in 1982 and 2014, but the Hornets couldn't overcome the Dragons in the second half Friday.

"We got out of rhythm," Hazen Coach Joe Besancon said. "But it was a great season. Any time you get all the way to the end playing for a state championship, it's a great season. I wouldn't trade them kids for anybody in the state of Arkansas. That's my bunch. I love them to death."

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Defensive lineman Jerrodney Tubbs (59) of Junction City brings down Hazen’s Tarrall Penn in the first half.

Sports on 12/08/2018