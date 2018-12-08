Green Bay not too cold for goodbyes

Former Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy, who was fired Sunday, said farewell to the coaching staff Tuesday before talking to Packers players Wednesday.

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy returned to the team facility twice after his firing Sunday. He addressed the coaching staff Tuesday before talking to the players Wednesday.

The Packers gave their former coach a standing ovation when he returned.

"It was warranted and deserved," Packers linebacker Clay Matthews said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Normally, when teams fire a coach, the coach disappears from the team forever and not even allowed a goodbye.

But Packers President Mark Murphy, General Manager Brian Gutekunst, vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball and interim coach Joe Philbin gave McCarthy their blessing to return and speak.

"I was happy to see him," Matthews said. "Obviously, first things first, you understand that this is a business and not many people get that opportunity -- and the player as well. We're in the same boat.

"For him to invest the past 13 years in this team, has given his heart and soul to us, to have that kind of closure, it was great of the organization -- Joe, Gutey, Mark and everybody that allowed him to come in and say his piece. I know we really enjoyed it. I'm sure he did from a closure standpoint. Obviously, we gave him the respect he deserved and sent him off with some final words."

Won't be bowling

There are now 10 college football players who have decided not to play in their bowl games, instead choosing to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Minnesota offensive tackle Donnell Greene is the latest to make the announcement that he's not playing in his team's bowl game. Greene said he already has hired an agent, so that ends his NCAA eligibility.

Other players who have decided not to play in their bowl games are North Carolina State wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry, South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver, Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, LSU cornerback Greedy Williams, Iowa tight end Noah Fant, North Carolina State linebacker Germaine Pratt and Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill.

As recently as a couple of years ago, Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette sat out their bowl games and have had successful NFL careers since.

Not a big fan

Just days after the PGA Tour confirmed it was developing a program to transition the top college golfers into its tours, some PGA Tour Champions pros are voicing their disapproval.

Olin Browne was the first to sound off on the program, which many are referring to as a "draft." The proposed system, according to a Tour statement, is "designed to reward season-long collegiate play with varying levels of playing access to tours operated under the PGA Tour umbrella."

Browne thinks the Tour should go back to its old Q-School format, in which players competed in a six-round final stage and the top finishers were rewarded with PGA Tour cards. In 2014, the Tour changed its Q-School, offering Web.com Tour cards instead.

"The PGA Tour used to have a pipeline from college to the Tour-it was called Q School," Browne tweeted. "Kids used to be able to qualify directly to the PGA Tour but someone changed it so college kids could only qualify for @WebDotComTour. Now they're trying to reverse that? Brilliant?? Hardly."

