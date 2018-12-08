Little Rock residents report shots during car chase

Four Little Rock residents were chased down University Avenue on Thursday by at least two people firing shots, a police report said.

The four victims, all between 19 and 25 years old, told police they were driving down South University Avenue and that people in two cars, a white Chevrolet Malibu and a black Toyota Corolla, were shooting at them, the report said. Near the 3900 block of University, the victims said something hit the vehicle, and officers reported finding a bullet hole in the car's passenger side rear bumper. A wooden 2x4 was also found in the area, and investigators said they believe the suspects might have thrown it at the victims' vehicle.

The victims told police the two cars had turned back northwest and were likely headed to Covewood Circle, where two of the suspects live. Officers located both vehicles at the address the victims provided and took four suspects in for questioning, the report said.

No arrests were made initially in the shooting, and the file was sent to the prosecutor's office for review, the report said.