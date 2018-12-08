Little Rock police: EStem teacher breaking up fight leaves 9-year-old with concussion

A teacher at eStem Elementary Public Charter School slammed a 9-year-old student's head into a wall while breaking up a fight Wednesday, according to a police report, causing the child to be hospitalized with a concussion.

A 9-year-old boy at the school on West Third Street told police he and another student were in a "play fight" Wednesday that escalated into a real altercation when a teacher grabbed him by both arms and pushed his head into a brick wall, the report said.

When the boy's mother picked him up from school, he had swelling and bruising on the right side of his head and she took him to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where police interviewed them, according to the report. Officers also reported the assault to the Child Abuse Hotline. The teacher was not named in the initial report, and no arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon, department spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.