PREP BASKETBALL Berryville girls win tourney title

FARMINGTON -- Even though their coach called it an off night, Berryville's girls appear primed for another deep postseason run.

The Lady Bobcats shut out Cedarville during the second quarter of Friday's 63-32 victory to claim the girls' title at the Tony Chachere's Classic at Cardinals Arena.

Berryville (10-0), which has reached the 4A state semifinals three consecutive seasons, snapped a 13-13 tie by outscoring the Lady Pirates (4-6) 22-0 during the second quarter.

A tenacious full-court press defense was the reason. The few times Cedarville managed to break the press and get a shot off, Berryville's 6-foot-1 center Hannah Morrell was waiting to reject the attempt. The senior and four-year starter had six blocked shots in the first half to go along with a team-high 17 points.

"We started playing with a lot more effort after stepping on the floor so flat," said Berryville coach Daniel Cornelison. "Nothing against Cedarville, they came right after us. We just didn't step on the floor with very much intensity. I called a timeout, and had to remind them we have to have effort to win.

"When we want to guard, we can really guard and it's phenomenal."

Despite traveling only six players, including five sophomores and a senior, the Lady Pirates held their own in the first quarter. They led 7-2 just 70 seconds into the game after Katie McBroom swished a 3-pointer. Following a 9-0 run by Berryville, McBroom and Anna Hightower each canned a 3-pointer to even the score at 13-13 heading into the game-changing second quarter.

McBroom, a sophomore, had a game-high 22 points, including six 3-pointers.

"We came out and competed, at least in that first quarter, pretty well against a very good team," said Cedarville coach Chase Rackley. "We're just really young and lot of our girls have never faced a team or a press like that and it showed. We made some mental mistakes that gave them some layups."

The second quarter began with three Cedarville turnovers turning into nine quick points, including four by Morrell and five by Baylea Smith. Smith, another four-year starter, scored the first five points and the last six points of the quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers and a traditional three-point play, and finished with 14 points.

"She's our all-state point guard and has been our point guard since she was a freshman," Cornelison said. "She knows what we do, how we do it and why we do it. Heck, she knows it better than I do. Everything kind of keys around her and it has for a long time."

In the Classic finale, Farmington's boys grabbed the title by pulling away from Hot Springs Lakeside in the second half for a 52-41 win. Will Pridmore's 19 points lead the way. Huntsville received a combined 26 points from Beau Whelchel and Marpin Bokbwij to edge Cedarville 49-46 in Friday's early game to claim second place.

BERRYVILLE 63, CEDARVILLE 32

Cedarville^13^0^11^8^--^32

Berryville^13^22^14^14^--^63

Cedarville (4-6): McBroom 22, Hightower 5, Pearcy 3, Kattich 2.

Berryville (10-0): Morrell 17, Smith 14, Estepp 8, Hopper 8, Compton 4, Thurman 4, Anderson 2, Hussey 2, McMellon 2, Steele 2.

Sports on 12/08/2018