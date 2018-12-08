Snow, ice possible in northern half of state; rain in forecast in south

A winter weather advisory is set for much of the northern half of Arkansas starting on Saturday and remaining in effect through Sunday morning.

Snow and rain is in the forecast across various sections of Arkansas on Saturday morning, with much of the northern half of the state under or set to go under a winter weather advisory through Sunday morning, according to a briefing by the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Ice patches were reported in Newton County along Arkansas 7 Saturday morning, according to the state Department of Transportation. Slush and ice were also on highways throughout the northeast corner of Arkansas Saturday morning, the department reported.

A mix of light rain, freezing rain and light snow is expected to fall across much of northern Arkansas this morning, with precipitation turning to snow as cooling takes place closer to the afternoon and evening, the weather service said. Forecasters said residents in the northern part of the state can expect one to three inches of snow.

Central Arkansas will face a cold rain, with scattered freezing rain during the morning, the weather service said. As colder air arrives from the north, forecasters said they expect the rain to turn to up to an inch of snow, falling through Sunday morning. The weather service said a winter weather advisory will go into effect for central portions of the state at 3 p.m.

This National Weather Service graphic details expected precipitation and timing across Arkansas.

Roads in parts of northern and central Arkansas may become slick and icy through tonight, especially along and north of the Interstate 30 and Interstate 40 corridor, the weather service said. Drivers should also expect reduced visibility, and should watch for ice along bridges and overpasses.

Forecasters said they expect rain across the southern sections of the state, with rainfall totals ranging from a half inch to an inch and a half. According to the weather service, any flash flooding will be localized.

Along the Cache River in Jackson and Woodruff Counties, a flood warning is in effect until further notice, the weather service said. Forecasters advised residents with property or other interests along streams and rivers to remain alert for changing weather.