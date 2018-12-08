Teen dies after vehicle strikes tree in Little Rock, police say

A man was killed after his vehicle struck a tree in Little Rock on Saturday morning, according to Arkansas State Police.

Austin Summerville, 19, of Jacksonville was driving west on Cantrell Road near Bella Rosa Drive shortly after 6:35 a.m. when he lost control of his 2008 Chevrolet and crashed into a tree, troopers said.

According to authorities Summerville was transported to Baptist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Conditions were described as wet and rainy at the time of the wreck.

At least 457 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary reports.