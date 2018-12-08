Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented 🔴 ARPreps live Drivetime Mahatma Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Teen dies after vehicle strikes tree in Little Rock, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 1:05 p.m. 1comment

A man was killed after his vehicle struck a tree in Little Rock on Saturday morning, according to Arkansas State Police.

Austin Summerville, 19, of Jacksonville was driving west on Cantrell Road near Bella Rosa Drive shortly after 6:35 a.m. when he lost control of his 2008 Chevrolet and crashed into a tree, troopers said.

According to authorities Summerville was transported to Baptist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Conditions were described as wet and rainy at the time of the wreck.

At least 457 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary reports.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT