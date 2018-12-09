Big fourth quarter propels UA women

ARKANSAS 80, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 68

An 11-0 run to start the fourth quarter allowed the University of Arkansas to outscore Abilene Christian 23-13 in the quarter and pull away for an 80-68 victory on Saturday in Abilene, Texas.

Junior Alexis Tolefree led the Razorbacks (7-3) with 21 points, her seventh game this season with double figures and the second with 20 or more. Malica Monk added 18 points and 4 assists in 26 minutes, while Kiara Williams and Taylah Thomas chipped in with 12 each. Williams led Arkansas with 11 rebounds.

Arkansas trailed after the first quarter but started to warm up from the three-point line in the second quarter. Tolefree hit 3 three-pointers in the quarter, Monk had two and Bailey Zimmerman added another. Their six three-pointers in the quarter is nearly double the number of three-pointers Abilene Christian allows per game (3.6). Arkansas finished with 10 made three-pointers, marking the third time this season they've made 10 or more in a single game.

The Razorbacks began the second quarter with a 7-0 run that turned a two-point deficit at the end of the first quarter into a five-point lead. Abilene Christian (7-2) tied the game at 37-37 with just over two minutes to go in the first half, but Arkansas took a 42-39 lead into halftime.

The game featured six ties and eight lead changes, but the Razorbacks led for the entire second half. Arkansas committed eight turnovers, committing less than 10 turnovers in its third consecutive game and fourth of the season.

ALABAMA 69, TULANE 58

After a loss to South Alabama where it had an 11-point lead slip away, the Alabama women's basketball team was in danger of doing it again against Tulane on Saturday.

Despite some inconsistency on offense, the Crimson Tide left Coleman Coliseum with a victory.

After the first quarter, its lead was 14 points and, just as it did Wednesday, the Crimson Tide couldn't hit a shot. Eight minutes went by before its score changed from 23 to 24. It ended up with eight points in the second quarter after Cierra Johnson nailed two three-pointers with less than 1:14 to play.

Shaquera Wade, who was injured with 3:57 left in the first half and was X-rayed at halftime, played 13 minutes in the second half with a bruised calf. She finished with four points and nine rebounds.

MISSISSIPPI 74, SAVANNAH STATE 51

Senior Crystal Allen made history, and Ole Miss dominated in a victory over Savannah State in Oxford, Miss.

The Rebels (4-6) got a complete team performance in the win over the Lady Tigers (2-5), scoring a season-high 74 points alongside a season-high nine three-pointers -- five of which came from Allen, who became the 30th player in school history to score at least 1,000 career points. Ole Miss had a season-high 21 assists on 26 made field goals, and held a 62-28 rebounding advantage.

Allen finished with a career-high 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting and a season-high 5-of-9 mark from the three-point line. She also finished with career highs in rebounds (8) and assists (6).

Jhileiya Dunlap scored a career-high 15 points for the Rebels, and Shandricka Sessom added 11 points, including 3 three-pointers, and 6 rebounds.

