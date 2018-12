A man was killed Saturday when his vehicle struck a tree in Little Rock, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Austin Summerville, 19, of Jacksonville was driving west on Cantrell Road near Bella Rosa Drive shortly after 6:35 a.m. when he lost control of his 2008 Chevrolet, troopers said.

Summerville was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead.

