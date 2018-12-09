Fisher wants to rewrite his own story

LOS ANGELES -- Are you running the triangle offense?

As his on-stage companions laughed, Derek Fisher started to answer.

"That's a good question," he said, smiling. "I'm not going to tell everybody what we'll be doing before we see us."

Fisher (Little Rock, UALR) paused to chuckle. He was fired from his previous coaching assignment for not running the triangle enough.

"We probably will not in the truest, most authentic form of it in terms of the way Tex Winter innovated the offense and the way I played in it for Phil Jackson," Fisher said.

Now, it was his turn to make the audience crack up.

"At some point, there will probably be some players in the shape of a triangle," he said jokingly.

At the Friday news conference introducing him as the new coach of the Sparks, Fisher was the same person who won the admiration of Los Angeles when he was a championship-winning point guard with the Lakers. Perhaps diminished in stature by his association with the New York Knicks, but still the same person.

Thoughtful. Warm. Well spoken.

And something else: Still a fighter.

His only other foray into coaching was a humiliating 20-month calamity with the Knicks in which he was 40-96 and reduced to tabloid fodder.

He could have said that was enough. He could have continued with his promising broadcasting career.

But he's a five-time NBA champion and five-time NBA champions aren't wired like that.

Fisher denied he was using the Sparks as a platform to launch a return to the NBA.

"I'm here," he said. "There isn't a future outside of what we're here to talk about today. That's the way I approach everything that I do. I'm the coach of the L.A. Sparks."

Maybe this position won't lead to another. But even if that's the case, he has an opportunity to repair an image that was damaged in recent years.

In 2015, he was involved in a physical altercation with former teammate Matt Barnes at the home of Barnes' ex-wife, Gloria Govan.

Fisher is now engaged to Govan, who attended the news conference Friday. Fisher and Barnes have made peace.

Last year, Fisher pleaded no contest to driving under the influence after flipping his car on a Los Angeles freeway. He apologized profusely in the aftermath of the accident, saying it would never happen again.

If the Sparks' hiring of Fisher looked like something that happened overnight, it wasn't. Penny Toler said that over her 19 years as the general manager of the Sparks, she frequently consulted with Fisher. She described him as a longtime supporter of the team who attended games and spoke to players.

So Fisher was the person Toler thought of when then-coach Brian Agler resigned early last month.

She said Fisher was the only candidate considered. Before she introduced the idea to ownership, Toler ran the idea by Sparks forward Candace Parker, a former league MVP. Parker gave her consent.

"This is what people have to understand," Toler said. "With women, you better be listening to us. Here is a guy that I know is going to listen."

Fisher's history with the Knicks wasn't a problem for Toler. If anything, it further reinforced in Toler's mind that Fisher was the right person for the job.

"Great adversity doesn't break people," Toler said. "It makes us stronger."

And Fisher said in his case, wiser.

"What I learned is that if there is not clarity in purpose, vision and mission from ownership to management to coaches to players to staff, it doesn't work and it doesn't matter what offense you run," he said.

So as Fisher explored his coaching options in the last couple of years, whether it was at the collegiate or professional level, he searched for a place that could provide him with the organizational unity the Knicks lacked. When Toler approached him about this position, he interviewed her more than she did him.

He thinks he found what he was looking for with the Sparks, a chance to fight the narrative of him as a coach, a chance to rewrite his story.

