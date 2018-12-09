Police Beat

Girlfriend arrested in man's stabbing

An intoxicated Little Rock woman stabbed her boyfriend early Saturday morning, according to an arrest report.

Tiffiny Shanaye Williams, 35, was arrested just before 2 a.m. Saturday at her home in the 4100 block of W. 25th St., the report said. Williams' boyfriend told officers that she had stabbed him, and Little Rock police found a knife in the pocket of her hoodie, the report said.

Williams was in the Pulaski County jail Saturday evening, facing charges of aggravated assault and second-degree domestic battery.

Suspect detained in store break-in

A Little Rock man fleeing police after breaking into Bass Pro Shop crashed his car near Mabelvale West Road on Saturday morning, an arrest report said.

Officers said Joshua Goodwin, 20, was caught on video surveillance breaking into the store before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Store security officers saw Goodwin run from the store across the interstate and to a Motel 8, where he crashed his vehicle while attempting to flee, the report said.

Officers found a stolen firearm in his car, the report said.

Goodwin was in the Pulaski County jail Saturday evening facing charges of commercial burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of property, theft by receiving and possession of a defaced firearm.

Retiree at center jailed in assault

A Sherwood man living in a retirement home was arrested late Friday in the sexual assault of another resident there, an arrest report said.

Sherwood police arrested Virgil W. Whisnant, 63, at the Retirement Centers of Arkansas at 8900 Arkansas 107, according to an arrest report.

An employee said she heard a woman yelling "No! Stop! Get away!" and saw Whisnant exit a woman's room. The woman told the employee that Whisnant had forcibly kissed her and groped her breasts and vagina, the report said.

The employee said Whisnant was heavily intoxicated. Officers arrested Whisnant on charges of second-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct. He was still in the Pulaski County jail late Saturday with no bail set.

Boy, 9, says injury caused by teacher

A teacher at E-Stem Elementary Public Charter School in Little Rock pushed a student's head into a wall while breaking up a fight Wednesday, resulting in the child being hospitalized with a concussion, according to a police report.

A 9-year-old boy at the school on Third Street told police that he and another student were in a "play fight" that escalated into a real one, and a teacher grabbed him by both arms and pushed his head into a brick wall, the report said.

When the boy's mother picked him up from school, he had swelling and bruising on the right side of his head and she took him to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where police interviewed her and her son, the report said.

Officers reported the assault to the Child Abuse Hotline. The teacher was not named in the initial report, and no arrests had been made in the case as of Saturday afternoon, department spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

Police investigate car chase, shots

Four Little Rock residents in a vehicle were chased along University Avenue by at least two people firing shots from two vehicles Thursday, a police report said.

The four people, ages 19-25, told police that they were driving on University Avenue when people in a white Chevrolet Malibu and a black Toyota Corolla began shooting at them. Near the 3900 block of University Avenue, the four said, something hit their vehicle, and officers later found a bullet hole in the car's passenger side rear bumper.

The victims told police that the two cars had turned back northwest and were likely headed to Covewood Circle, where two of the suspected gunmen live. Officers located both vehicles at that address and took four suspects in for questioning.

Metro on 12/09/2018