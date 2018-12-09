Little Rock notebook

Grant to help build 4 park playgrounds

The city has received a $250,000 grant to build playgrounds at four of its parks, according to a news release.

The funding comes from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism.

The award is for new playgrounds at Reservoir, Ottenheimer, Kanis and Hanger Hill parks. The new equipment will include items that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Four public hearings were held in May and June, and the projects received support from the public, according to the city.

The city is required to provide $250,000 in matching funds for the projects. About $215,000 of that money will come from the 2019 budget and about $35,000 will come from another pool of money set aside for grant-matching opportunities.

City directors voted to apply for the grant in August. A draft of the 2019 budget presented last week allots $306,330 to the Parks and Recreation Department.

Group hopes to cut plastic-straw use

Plastic Free Little Rock, a group that explores ways to reduce waste in local government and businesses, opened an initiative last week to reduce the use of plastic straws.

Restaurants that make single-use plastic straws available only upon request can display a card reading "NO," with a straw crossing the O.

An event on Wednesday highlighted sustainability efforts at the city zoo's Cafe Africa and at various businesses in a Main Street neighborhood.

"Some restaurateurs have switched to paper straws -- others are seeking alternatives to plastic bags and Styrofoam and plastic ware," Kathy Webb, the vice mayor and Ward 3 representative, wrote in a Facebook post promoting the initiative.

Businesses can obtain a card by emailing plasticfreelr@gmail.com.

Contracts extended for youth programs

City directors voted last week to extend current contracts for five youth intervention and prevention programs, committing up to $375,000 for the services over the next year.

The following providers will receive up to $75,000 each to continue youth enhancement programs through the end of 2019: Life Skills for Youth, My Sister's Keeper, Kingdom Builders, Fab 44 Basketball and Songbird Performing Arts.

The Community Programs Department will receive $563,713 in city funding in 2019, according to a draft budget City Manager Bruce Moore presented Tuesday to the Board of Directors. That amount is $35,593 less than what the department received in 2018.

Christmas Caravan again to aid needy

The Christmas Caravan, an annual holiday event for the homeless and near-homeless, will be held Saturday outside the Clinton Presidential Center.

Churches, businesses, organizations and individuals will distribute winter clothing, outdoor living necessities and toys, according to the event's Facebook posting. Breakfast will be served and Santa will visit with the children.

The event will run 8-11 a.m.

Groups or individuals who want to distribute items may contact organizer Christie Powell at (501) 835-4323 or christieann78@hotmail.com.

Metro on 12/09/2018