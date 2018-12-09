Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented 🔴 ARPreps live Drivetime Mahatma Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In the news

Today at 2:46 a.m. | Updated December 9, 2018 at 2:46 a.m. 0comments

Cindy Menkes said "the magic of this time of year" was taken away from some children when a man yelled "there's no Santa Claus" over and over during the Cape Coral Festival of Lights in Florida, with police saying the man was exercising his right to free speech and committing no crime.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Print Headline: In the news

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT