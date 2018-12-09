Incoming White County sheriff always wanted to serve

Phillip Miller wanted to get into public service.

After graduating from Judsonia High School in 1994, he became a volunteer firefighter, then got into law enforcement. That career path led him to being elected White County sheriff during the Nov. 6 general election.

Miller, the Republican nominee, beat independent candidate Michael J. Bullock 15,981-5,840. Miller, who is the current chief deputy for White County Sheriff Ricky Shourd, will take office Jan. 1.

“Nobody in my family had ever been in law enforcement,” Miller said. “I was just drawn to public service, really with the fire department.”

Miller, 42, worked as a firefighter, then chief of the North White County Volunteer Fire Department, before going to work at the Bald Knob Police Department.

“I had several friends older than me who were already involved with law enforcement,” Miller said. “Getting to ride with them and see what the job entailed and see how I could help people who were in need appealed to me.

“At times, we don’t always get called into the best situations. The opportunity to help make those situations better just drew me in. Before long, that is where I wanted to be.”

Miller took the job at Bald Knob in late 1997, becoming an auxiliary officer. During his time there, he attended the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in Camden, where he said he graduated at the top of his class, which started in January 2000.

Miller joined the White County Sheriff’s Office in 2001. He advanced from working auxiliary to patrol, then spent several years in the detective division, where he was promoted to lieutenant over the division. He became chief deputy for Shourd in February 2013.

Miller said he decided to run for sheriff after Shourd decided he wasn’t going to run for another term.

“From early on in my law enforcement career and when I came to work at the Sheriff’s Office, that was a goal,” Miller said. “I said that I wanted to be sheriff. I knew the sheriff was retiring after this year, that this was going to be his last term. It was a perfect opportunity to run for sheriff.

“Along the way, I felt like my qualifications and my training and my experience in the past years have helped me move toward being successful and having the knowledge to actually be the sheriff.”

Miller faced three opponents in the May Republican primary. He received the most votes with 2,760. Clayton Edwards was second with 2,530. Former White County Sheriff Pat Garrett received 1,400 votes, while Charlie Perry received 870.

Miller then defeated Edwards in the runoff, 2,308-2,247.

Shourd said Miller has done a great job as chief deputy for him.

“He knows the ropes,” Shourd said. “He’s been my chief for over five years. After promoting him to chief, he took over the budget and has worked up the budget for the past five years and done a great job.”

Shourd said Miller is a people person.

“That is one of the things that you’ve got to do as sheriff, enjoy being around people and never meeting a stranger,” Shourd said. “I think he’ll do fine [as sheriff]. He’s learned that you’ve got to take care of your employees, but sometimes you’ve got to be stern.”

Working as chief deputy has been a good experience for him, Miller said.

“I’ve learned several things from [Shourd] over the past few years,” Miller said. “He’s helped lay a good foundation to build upon. I’m in a very good situation as opposed to some newly elected sheriffs. I’m not having to come into a bunch of messes or come in and reinvent the wheel. I’ve got a solid foundation. I’ve gotten some good knowledge from the current sheriff. That helps continue to make the sheriff’s department a better place, helps continue to make the sheriff’s department a good department for the citizens of White County.”

In preparation for taking office, Miller, along with other newly elected sheriffs, attended classes sponsored by the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association a few weeks back.

“You have some folks who are elected that have never been in law enforcement or have never been involved with or around a county sheriff’s office,” Miller said. “Many times, they are shocked at what being a sheriff entails and the responsibilities of the elected position and the constitutional duties of the sheriff.

“Once again, I’m in a good position. I’ve been at the White County Sheriff’s Office for almost 17 years. I’ve been able to learn that already. Under the current sheriff, I’ve learned about the duties and responsibilities of the elected office.”

Miller is excited about becoming sheriff but knows there’s much work to do.

“But as anybody who is from White County or has been here can tell you, we have a drug problem,” he said. “I’m not the one to say that I can make it go away because I can’t. I want to continue to work hard on the drug problem in White County. Methamphetamine is our No. 1 illicit drug. Then we’ve got the continuing rise of opioid abuse.

“I’ve got some ideas on how to tackle those problems head-on. There are some programs I hope we can institute and continue to work on some of the major things.”

Miller said another problem is sexual abuse.

“Unfortunately, we have a Crimes Against Women and Children Division,” he said. “It’s working way too many sexual-assault and sexual-abuse cases on children. We’re going to continue to work that hard and put those predators where they need to be.”

Miller said his department will continue to work closely with the municipal police departments in White County.

“Even though we’re the larger agency in the county, there is still not enough law enforcement altogether,” he said. “We have to work together. We back each other up. We assist each other. You just have to in this business.

“I want to have a good relationship with all the chiefs so that we can all work together. If there is a specific need or specific problem, it will be better to tackle it as a group than try to tackle it individually. I’ll make sure that they have my cell number so they can get hold of me.”

Miller estimates that between the law enforcement side, the detention side and the civilian staff, the White County Sheriff’s Office employs 100 people.

“Part of the job oath of the sheriff is to work with our quorum court and develop the budget to meet the needs that we have,” Miller said. “Hopefully, White County is in a good position. Hopefully, we will stay that way and continue to grow because the ability to do our job or grow depends quite a bit on sales-tax revenue and other revenues that come in. As we continue to see those grow, that is where the growth in the department can be.

“We’ve got a good quorum court that has supported the department and has made sure that we’ve always been able to meet our needs.”

Staff writer Mark Buffalo can be reached at (501) 399-3676 or mbuffalo@arkansasonline.com.