Israeli forces find second tunnel dug into country by Hezbollah

Israel's army said Saturday that it found another tunnel Hezbollah dug from Lebanon into Israel, with what it said were intentions to attack or kidnap Israeli civilians.

The find makes this at least the second cross-border tunnel discovered since Israel began an operation last week to detect and "neutralize" attack passageways dug by the Iranian-backed group into northern Israel.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said on a conference call that the army had placed explosives inside the tunnel, and warned that anyone who entered "does so at their own risk."

He said the explosives were placed in the tunnel to prevent infiltration into Israel, adding that Israel holds the Lebanese government responsible "for the activities and all Hezbollah violations."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced earlier last week Israel was launching an operation to destroy underground tunnels Hezbollah militants dug to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon. The United Nations confirmed these claims Friday.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Israel warned Lebanon it would attack Hezbollah in Lebanese territory if Hezbollah's militia doesn't stop making precision guided missiles with Iran's help.

Under the terms of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between the sides, militias such as Hezbollah were to be disarmed and couldn't have a military presence south of the Litani River. Israel has given the location of the tunnels to the U.N. force in southern Lebanon and expects it to close the tunnels from the Lebanese side, in accordance with Resolution 1701, Conricus said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military fired at three Hezbollah suspects who approached the border where the army was working.

Conricus said Israeli troops crossed the fence into Lebanon but did not exceed the U.N.-established demarcation line. He said Israeli forces also installed technological sensors to control a tunnel.

According to Conricus, Hezbollah activists made use of bad weather in an attempt "to probably take the sensors" but fled after Israeli forces opened fire at them.

A Section on 12/09/2018