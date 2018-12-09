Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Angus King, I-Maine; Gov.-elect Tony Evers, D-Wis. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Rubio; Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer; Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Rubio; Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, King. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

A Section on 12/09/2018