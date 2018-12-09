In this Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) watches from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, in East Rutherford, N.J.

GIANTS

Beckham ruled out

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out for today's game against the Redskins with a quadriceps injury. He did not travel to Washington with the team.

Beckham appeared on the team's injury report Friday with a bruised quadricep and practiced on a limited basis. He was downgraded to out on Saturday.

Beckham was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday and gave no indication that he might be dealing with a medical issue when he spoke to reporters on Thursday.

Beckham threw one touchdown pass and caught another last week in the Giants' 30-27 overtime victory over the Chicago Bears.

Beckham is coming back from ankle surgery that robbed him of most of the 2017 season. In August he signed a five-year extension with the Giants worth a possible $95 million. He had played in every game this season -- he had not been listed as missing any time in practices, even, until Friday -- and leads the team in receptions (77) and receiving yards (1,052).

The Giants have won three of their past four games to get to 4-8. The Redskins are 6-6.

BROWNS

CB Mitchell activated

CLEVELAND -- Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell has been activated from injured reserve after missing eight games with a broken right wrist.

Cleveland made the move Saturday, enabling Mitchell to be available for Sunday's game against Carolina. The Browns need Mitchell because rookie cornerback Denzel Ward is out with a concussion suffered last week at Houston.

The 26-year-old Mitchell broke his wrist making a tackle on Sept. 30 against Oakland. He started Cleveland's first four games opposite Ward before getting hurt.

The Browns placed tight end Pharaoh Brown on injured reserve to open a roster spot for Mitchell, who signed with Cleveland as a free agent in March after two seasons with Kansas City.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is expected to play Sunday despite a biceps injury that initially appeared serious.

BILLS

Receiver Scott promoted

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have promoted receiver Da'Mari Scott to the active roster for their game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Scott was signed to the Bills practice squad on Wednesday, a day after Buffalo cut receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes.

Scott was an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State who has yet to play an NFL game. He spent the first 13 weeks of the season with the Cleveland Browns before being waived on Monday.

Buffalo could be missing receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who is listed as questionable after hurting his toe in practice Wednesday.

MISCELLANEOUS

DE Hughes fined

NEW YORK -- Buffalo defensive end Jerry Hughes was fined $53,482 by the NFL on Saturday for confronting an official in the tunnel after the Bills-Dolphins game last weekend. Hughes accused the official of calling him a vulgar name.

"I'll catch you. I'll catch you, guaranteed," Hughes shouted, waving his index finger, as he was pulled away by Bills officials. Hughes later declined to elaborate on the reason for his anger, saying, "I lost the game, so I am supposed to be angry."

The league also fined Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan $26,739 for yelling at referee Jerome Boger and his crew after the Jets-Titans game.

Tim Rossovich dies

LOS ANGELES -- Tim Rossovich, a consensus All-America defensive end at Southern California who played in the NFL before going on to an acting career, has died. He was 72.

Rossovich died Thursday in Sacramento after a long illness, the school said. Rossovich played at USC from 1965-67 and appeared in two Rose Bowls.

He was selected with the 14th pick of the 1968 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and played linebacker for them from 1968-71, getting named to the 1969 Pro Bowl. He also played for the San Diego Chargers in 1972-73 and Houston Oilers in 1976.

After his football career ended, Rossovich spent two decades as an actor and stuntman. At USC, he roomed with actor Tom Selleck, on whose television hit Magnum, P.I. Rossovich later appeared.

