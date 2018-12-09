Nwanna takes liking to people, environment at Arkansas

— Arkansas offensive line target Chibueze Nwanna’s official visit to Arkansas this weekend left him liking the family atmosphere.

“I had a nice visit here,” said Nwanna, who was accompanied by his mother. “The people were nice. I feel like family here. So I will go home discuss it with my dad and see where it all leads out.”

Nwanna, 6-7, 315 pounds, of Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pa., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Maryland, Cincinnati, San Diego State, East Carolina and Southern Miss.

He attended Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, prior to attending junior college. He said he’s down to Arkansas and Maryland.

“I'm basically looking for a school that I can go at, play at and be an improvement at,” he said. “Because I have two more years I'm going to a school that I can basically be an improvement at and start.”

His relationship with coach Chad Morris and offensive line coach Dustin Fry is strong.

“It's definitely a great relationship,” Nwanna said. “I talk to them almost like four times a week. Whether it's just saying hello or discussing like how I'm doing during practice during the week when I was playing at school. I think our relationship is very strong.”

Nwanna plans to enroll at his new school in January. Nwanna feels like he’s wanted at Arkansas.

“I feel very needed,” he said. ”I feel I could come in and make an improvement and get better. I still have a lot of stuff to work on, but I could come in and make improvement, help the team and the team help me. There's a lot of stuff I don't know that they can help me with also.”

Should he choose the Razorbacks, it will be because of the people and the environment.

“The fans really love the Razorbacks,” he said. “So if I decide to come here it would be based on that and this environment. Teammates feel like family. Stuff like that would be one of the main reasons I would decide to come here.”