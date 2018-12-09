100 years ago

Dec. 9, 1918

• Tibareio Pedrosia, aged 26, a Mexican, died at the city hospital at 5:10 p.m. yesterday of injuries inflicted by a bullet early yesterday morning. Pedrosia, it is said, was shot near Eleventh and Izard street by an unidentified person. He said at the hospital that a woman did the shooting. However, the police are holding George Hanley, negro, whom they believe is connected with the affair. Pedrosia was taken to the hospital in an ambulance of James Cook & Son Co. A bullet penetrated his left hip, ranging upward. An operation was performed and part of his intestines were removed. Eight holes were made by the bullet as it ploughed through his abdominal cavity.

50 years ago

Dec. 9, 1968

PINE BLUFF -- The Board of Trustees of the Southeast Arkansas Arts and Science Center here Saturday night ordered an Oriental rug collection removed from the Center "because of their lack of authenticity." In an announcement of the exhibit, Center Executive Director James E. Gillihan had written that a collection of rare antique rugs, including three from the tomb of King Tutankhamen, had been given to the Center. It mentioned other rugs dating from the 18th Century. ... The board had two experts flown to Pine Bluff Saturday to view the exhibition. They were Mrs. Ernst Payer, curator of textiles at the Cleveland Museum of Art, and G. S. Vartan of Memphis. The Board said Mrs. Payer reported the rugs were neither as old as they were claimed to be nor authentic. She said one was modern.

25 years ago

Dec. 9, 1993

• A chancellor ruled Wednesday that Jennings and Mitzi Osborne's massive Christmas light display is a nuisance that should be restricted, but told attorneys she didn't think they had presented a restriction plan that would work. In ruling from the bench Wednesday evening, Pulaski County Chancellor Ellen Brantley said she wasn't satisfied with the suggestions she was about to propose, but "they're the best I could come up with." She also said she fully expected one or both sides to appeal the compromise decision to a higher court. "I don't think a court should throw up its hands," Brantley told attorneys before asking what they thought of her suggestions, "But I don't have a workable proposal." Both sides then began what amounted to negotiations in open court. During the process, Brantley said she wanted the display on for no more than 15 days of 26 between Sunday and Jan. 6.

10 years ago

Dec. 9, 2008

• Jimmy Hand was protecting his family when he fatally shot an angry and inebriated Trumann firefighter who broke into his house thinking it was another home Saturday morning, Trumann Police Chief Larry Blagg said Monday. Hand fired one shot from his 12-gauge shotgun, killing Todd Short, 34 and a four-year veteran with the Trumann Fire Department. ... Short barged into Hand's home at 220 Cypress Drive in Trumann thinking it was his friends' home, where Short's wife had gone after the two argued. ... The two residences look similar, although the carports are on opposite sides, the chief said. They are about five houses apart on Cypress Drive. "Todd was beating on the door and came in through the carport door," Blagg said. "[Hand] was backed up as far as anyone could go. He did what he had to do."

