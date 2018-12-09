Outdoors calendar

Calendar

DECEMBER

11 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

29 Stuttgart chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grand Prairie Center. Chad Coleman (870) 995-3529 or cmcoleman7906@yahoo.com

31 Russellville chapter of Ducks Unlimited New Year's Eve banquet. Hughes Community Center. Nathan Brenth (479) 857-8887 or nathan_brent1014@yahoo.com

JANUARY

5 Pocahontas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Rolling Hills Country Club. Arthur Loyd (870) 378-8050 or aloyd27bison@yahoo.com

8 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabbalas/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

10 Columbia County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Magnolia venue TBA. Jon Wagner (870) 562-2940 or sportinggoods@yahoo.com

10 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Wheatley Civic Center. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

12 Hazen chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman's Night Out. Hazen Community Center. Clint Honnoll (870) 303-9182 or chonnoll@hazen.k12.ar.us

19 Harrisburg chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Jason Stewart (870) 219-0782 or duckdaddystew@yahoo.com

19 Newport chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Silver Moon Club. Thomas Crosslin (870) 664-0234 or crosslin@arkansassteel.com

19 Piggott chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Clay County Fairgrounds. Joey Rahn (870) 634-6775 or rahnj70@gmail.com

19 Holly Grove chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tri-County Farmers. Stanley Powell (870) 270-7331 or spowell4@yahoo.com

24 Gregory chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tamale Factory. Tommie Lindsey (870) 208-5967 or tommie.lindsey@yahoo.com

25 Clarendon chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Executive Center. Beth Lowman (870) 830-1871 or bethbooker@yahoo.com

26 Lee County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Marianna Civic Center. Justin Higgins (870) 897-2799 or jhigginsfarms@yahoo.com

26 DeWitt chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas County Fairgrounds. Angie Henderson (870) 344-0949 or hendersonangie@yahoo.com

FEBRUARY

9 Little River County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Dee's Barn & Venue. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabbalas/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

16 South Mississippi County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Operations Dept. Bldg., Osceola. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com

22-23 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited State Convention. Embassy Suites. Jason Stewart (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org

MARCH

2 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grant County Fairgrounds. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

9 Springdale chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Parson's Bldg., Rodeo of the Ozarks. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.net

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabbalas/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

APRIL

9 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabbalas/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

MAY

14 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabbalas/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

JUNE

11 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabbalas/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

JULY

9 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabbalas/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

AUGUST

13 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabbalas/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

SEPTEMBER

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabbalas/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

OCTOBER

8 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabbalas/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

NOVEMBER

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabbalas/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

DECEMBER

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabbalas/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

